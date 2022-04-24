Impact Wrestling World Champion Moose put his title on the line against Josh Alexander at Impact Wrestling’s Rebellion pay-per-view event on Saturday night from Poughkeepsie, NY’s Mid-Hudson Civic Center that aired on Impact Plus and FITE TV.

The match was back and forth with a notable spot of Alexander hitting the Styles Clash. Alexander won the and title to become the World Champion once again.

At Bound For Glory, Alexander defeated Christian Cage to become the new World Champion but lost it moments later to Moose, who “called his shot” for a title match. Alexander ended up being sent home from Impact Wrestling in storyline. At Sacrifice when Alexander made his return and revealed that not only did he sign a new multi-year contract in addition to a match against Moose.