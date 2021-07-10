MMA and pro-wrestling icon Josh Barnett was a recent guest on Sean Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life podcast to discuss his relationship with the AEW tag team champion Young Bucks, with the conversation later morphing into a larger discussion about the dynamics of a heel tag team. Hear Barnett’s thoughts on the subject below.

On his Twitter beef with the Young Bucks

I don’t know what their deal is. I don’t know who riled them up into thinking me and [Jim Ross] were burying them all the time because we weren’t. They need to understand that, the problem was they wanted to be cool. They were heels and cheat constantly, so we’re going to say that you are despicable and horrible. We didn’t say that they sucked, we just said they are bad guys and that was their job, to be bad guys. No one wants to be an actual heel anymore. Everyone wants to be the cool anti-hero and sell their merch.

Says somebody riled the Bucks up as he would constantly cover for them:

If you’re a heel, be a heel and don’t worry if the fans like you. If you want to run around and tell people to ‘suck it,’ people should want to see you get your teeth kicked in. Somebody riled up the Bucks, I don’t know how, they would get in Twitter fights constantly anyway. I never had a discussion with them. I would constantly cover for them. They would do this crazy stuff that gets a two-count. I didn’t want people to think it was weak or a hope spot or just them getting their shit in. I don’t want to belittle what they’re doing. If they hit it perfectly, then the match is over, but (I would say) they were tired or sweaty or only got a piece of it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)