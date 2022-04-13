Pro-wrestling superstar and former IWGP U.S. champion Juice Robinson joined today’s edition of Wrestling Observer Live to discuss his future with the Japanese promotion, which Robinson reveals will be coming to an end after his contract expires at the end of the month.

“I don’t have plans to travel back over [to Japan]. I am at the end of my contract. I did an extra three month extension and that ends April 30th so that will be that. I will not be wrestling under the New Japan banner any longer.”

Robinson joined NJPW back in 2015. Aside from his run as U.S. champion he won the IWGP tag team titles with his partner David Finlay while also wrestling for other companies including Ring of Honor and IMPACT.

