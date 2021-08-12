AEW stars Jungle Boy and Anna Jay went viral in late June when Jungle Boy posted a photo of the two kissing outside of Daily’s Place in Jacksonville, confirming their relationship.

Jungle Boy appeared on Renee Paquette’s “Oral Sessions” podcast this week and talked about the photo, and their relationship. He revealed that the photo was taken after he won the Casino Battle Royale at Double Or Nothing on May 30. He earned an AEW World Title shot from Kenny Omega with that win, and didn’t want to post the photo before the title shot to take away from it. That match ended up taking place on June 26 during the Saturday Night Dynamite special.

“I had that picture for a minute, I was sitting on it,” Jungle Boy said. “I knew it was going to go out at some point. I remember waiting, I actually didn’t want to put it out before I wrestled Kenny Omega because I didn’t want anything to take away from the match I was going to have as I was stoked about that.

“We took that the night of Double or Nothing after I won the battle royal. And then yeah, after I wrestled Kenny, I felt like I just had one of the best matches of my life with one of the best wrestlers in the world, so I thought, ‘right now, I might as well (post the picture).”

Jungle Boy continued and talked about how they met at a company cookout last year, while playing beer pong with Joey Janela and Alan Angels.

But how did Jungle Boy and Anna Jay meet and hit it off exactly?

“I feel like it’s not as cute as you’d want it to be,” Jungle Boy said. “It was a weird year, very strange. I think she came in at a time where I was at home for a couple of months, they weren’t bringing people from California and she lived in Georgia, so she got in the fold somehow. And then when I came back, she was there. I met her thanks to Joey Janela, playing beer pong at a company BBQ. Joey asked me to be his partner and we played against her and Alan Angels.

“We were playing beer pong, but I could see some googly eyes over there a little bit. I was like ‘okay, that’s interesting.’ And I remember later that night, Sonny Kiss actually coming up to me, kind of grinning, saying ‘I need to tell you something.’ I’m like ‘I already know.’ We kind of just started hanging out. It was strange because I’d see her once every two weeks because of the taping schedule. It was like a weird way to get to know someone I felt like. We’re also at work and there’s a lot going on. It was cool. We got to know each other and all that. And then, you know how these things go kind of, one thing turned to another and somehow here we are.”

For those who missed it, you can see the photo below:

