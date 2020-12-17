The latest guests on the AEW Unrestricted podcast were superstar Jungle Boy, Luchasaurus, and Marko Stunt, better known as the Jurassic Express. Together the trio touched on a multitude of topics, including Jungle Boy’s classic Dynamite showdown with then world champion Chris Jericho. Hear what they had to say below.

Jungle Boy reflects on his matchup with Chris Jericho:

“I feel like the second I touched Chris [Jericho], I became a better wrestler. It sounds dramatic, but literally by the end of that match, my whole perspective and everything on wrestling was different.”

Marko Stunt looks back on his AEW debut against the Lucha Bros:

“That was probably the most nerve-wracking match I’ve ever had because we had to put it together so quickly and so on point because it’s the Lucha Brothers, and it’s our TV debut.”

Jungle Boy says Stunt is his favorite to watch wrestle:

“Marko is my favorite person to watch wrestle. They probably don’t have the camera on us, but we stand there on the apron, me and Luchasaurus, just smiling and laughing so hard because my favorite thing is when Marko gets hit a little bit hard, you can see his face just change.”

Full interview can be found below.