Damage CTRL has grown in size this week.

As advertised, Bayley came to the ring to address the future of Damage CTRL. This brought out Kairi Sane, who told Bayley she respected her as a leader.

Later in the evening, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane and Bayley teamed up and took on the trio of Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair and Asuka. Near the end of the match, Asuka refused to accept Belair’s tag, and would go on to spray her in the eyes with mist.

After the referee called for the bell, Damage CTRL members IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, Asuka, Bayley and Dakota Kai all hugged and proceeded to beat down Charlotte Flair, Bianca Belair and even Shotzi, who tried running out to help.

The new group ended this week’s show standing tall over Flair, Belair and Shotzi.