Pat McAfee was fond of the “telestrator” work by “The Prize Fighter” on Friday night.

As seen on this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX from Nationwide Arena in Columbus, OH., Owens filled in for Corey Graves on commentary due to Graves and Carmella welcoming their new baby to the world.

While calling the action on this week’s show, Owens dusted off the telestrator to replay footage of his two-on-one knockout shot on Austin Theory and Grayson Waller on SmackDown two weeks ago.

Former SmackDown commentator and telestrator operator himself, McAfee, took to Twitter (X) and shared footage of the segment along with the caption, “STUPENDOUS!”

Speaking of Owens, it appears “The Prize Fighter” got himself “suspended” for his actions on Friday night. It was noted that he was on commentary on one condition — he does not put his hands on anyone.

Owens ended up putting his hands on someone.

Near the end of the show, Grayson Waller and Austin Theory came out and confronted Owens, leading to Owens beating both down after saying to Michael Cole and Kevin Patrick, “I’ve got to go get suspended.”

The clip of the segment shared via WWE’s official Twitter (X) feed questions what will happen to Owens as a result of his actions.