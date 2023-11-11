Rocky Romero was a recent guest on Fightful to discuss a wide range of topics, including whether he thinks Mercedes Moné will be returning to NJPW following her injury earlier this year. This is what he had to say.

At this point, it’s all we’ll see when she’s back and 100% and she can fully go the way that she wants to go. We’ll see. I’m hoping to have a conversation with her and her agent pretty soon. I don’t know. Obviously, I would love to see her back in New Japan and Stardom. Both. Doing New Japan US, doing a major New Japan show in Japan, also doing more Stardom things in Stardom in Japan. She’s one of the best wrestlers I’ve ever seen, truthfully. Having her be associated with both companies was really cool and there is still a lot of stuff we can still do. I think there is some interest on her part. It feels that way. When she’s healthy, we’ll see where we go with it. I’m definitely all open to it. It was obviously an amazing experience having her and working with her. She is such a pro. A pro’s pro, she really is. She has great ideas. Working with her overall was a pleasure. I’d love to have her back. I hope she can come back and work with us again, with both companies, as well as New Japan Strong.

