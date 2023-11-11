A new member is now official for The Don Callis Family team for next week’s AEW Dynamite.

As noted, Paul Wight will join the trio of Chris Jericho, Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi for the “Like A Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name Street Fight” on next week’s AEW on TBS show.

During this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT, it was announced that Don Callis has spoken with Prince Nana, and that “The Machine” Brian Cage will be joining The Don Callis Family team consisting of Powerhouse Hobbs, Konosuke Takeshita and Aussie Open’s Kyle Fletcher.

Check out the segment from this week’s AEW Rampage where the news was announced below.