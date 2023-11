A big match is set for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

This week’s AEW Collision will be taped tonight at the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. after the live episode of AEW Rampage.

One of the matches announced for this week’s AEW Collision is Daniel Garcia vs. Andrade El Idolo. Garcia called out El Idolo during a backstage interview segment with Lexy Nair.

