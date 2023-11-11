Some matches have been announced for this week’s episode of AEW Collision.

During this week’s live episode of AEW Rampage on TNT from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA., it was announced that Daniel Garcia will be going one-on-one against Andrade El Idolo in singles action.

It was also announced that Willow Nightingale will go one-on-one against Julia Hart of The House of Black in a TBS Women’s title eliminator, as the winner advances to challenge current title-holder Kris Statlander.

Previously announced for Saturday night’s Collision, which will be taped inside the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA. after tonight’s live AEW Rampage show, is RUSH & Dralistico vs. The Workhorsemen, as well as Sting, Darby Allin & Adam Copeland vs. Lance Archer & The Righteous.

