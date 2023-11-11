As noted, AEW is taping this week’s episode of Collision from the Oakland Arena in Oakland, CA.

Once the live episode of AEW Rampage wrapped up in the building, the company began taping matches for Saturday night’s two-hour AEW on TNT program.

Featured below, courtesy of Neil Max and PWInsider.com, are live ongoing spoiler results from the taping.

* Dasha Gonzalez is the ring announcer. Tony Schiavone and Nigel McGuinness are on commentary.

* Andrade El Idolo (with CJ Perry) forced Daniel Garcia to tap to a figure four in a very good back and forth battle.

* Nick Wayne pinned Dalton Castle with a cutter off the buckles.

* Sting & Darby Allin & Adam Copeland defeated Lance Archer & The Righteous when Copeland speared and pinned Vincent.

* RUSH & Dralistico pinned The Workhorsemen in tag-team action.

* Roderick Strong defeated Darius Martin. He was brought to the ring in a wheelchair and left in one.

* Julia Hart def. Willow Nightingale to earn the next TBS Women’s Championship shot against current title-holder Kris Statlander.

* Paul Wight comes out to do commentary. Powerhouse Hobbs defeats an unannounced opponent in squash match fashion.

* Don Callis cut a promo saying he’s buries giants before and he’s happy to have Hobbs do it to Wight. They teased a fight but were held apart.

* In what was announced as a bonus match, Claudio Castagnoli defeated Toa Liona with Prince Nana with a charging back elbow.