Kamille has dominated the NWA women’s division for close to two years, but she knows she wouldn’t be where she is without some help.

The current reigning NWA Women’s Champion spoke with Denise Salcedo about some key advice she received from Serena Deeb, who she dethroned to capture the title back in 2021. Kamille says that Deeb was very kind and very professional to her when they worked together.

I think the best advice initially came from Serena Deeb the night that we had our match together. I don’t know how kayfabe and stuff were going here but she came in just so professional. She didn’t need to be, she’s Serena Deeb, you know what I mean? But she was so kind and so professional. Just being able to kind of pick her brain, I learned a lot from it. That was just one day together. I learned so much, and this is not even necessarily from being in the ring with her, which I did learn a lot there too, but just behind the scenes type of stuff about the person you are in wrestling and the business you conduct. I feel like I learned a lot from her in that way.

Kamille then shifts the conversation to AEW star Taya Valkyrie, another woman she says was instrumental for her growth as a wrestler.

Then of course, Taya (Valkyrie). She’s just kind of, not necessarily in an advice type of way, but she’s always seen something in me and she lets me know. Coming from someone that has wrestled all over the world and does so many things, it means so much. If I am ever feeling down or questioning myself, Taya’s like, ‘No, you have something and you know you can do this.’ So that’s really special.

