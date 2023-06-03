Kamille has a goal for her current NWA Women’s Championship reign.

The top company star spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo, where she shared that she hopes to pass June Byers’ reign of 760 days. Kamille adds that she didn’t figure she would hold the title this long but plans to make the best of it.

So initially, when I won the title, I think I had either three or four matches with the NWA. So it was quick. When I got it, I set, I didn’t even tell anyone this because I was like, ‘maybe it’s silly,’ but in my head, I was like, ‘I want to have it for a year.’ It was just my own personal goal. I didn’t even tell my husband because we don’t talk about wrestling when we’re not wrestling, but it was my own personal goal. And then a year passed and I was like, ‘Oh, all right. Still going. Still going strong. I don’t I don’t see an end in sight.’ So now we’re almost up on two years. What’s what’s funny is there’s apparently this movie that’s coming out about Mildred Burke’s life. They’re literally making a movie on it and there’s this woman in there also named June Byers, that a lot of people may or may not know about. I think she had a single reign. I think it was like 760 days. So now my my goal is to pass June Byers’ reign and then that will put me in the top five all time NWA Women’s Championship reigns.

When asked about holding the title longer than her goal Kamille states that she first has to get past Natalia Markova at the Crockett Cup to ensure she makes it to a two year reign.

I don’t really think I have a specific number. I more so have… like I said I wanted the year right? Then it kind of kept going and going and I was like, ‘I think I might get to two years here.’ Now we’re coming up on two years. I have to beat Natalia Markova to make it to two years though. When I beat Natalia, I think my sights will be set on the third year and then the fourth year. So I just kind of feel like I take it in year increments.

