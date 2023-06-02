Kamille wants fans to give the NWA a chance.

The current reigning women’s champion, who is closing in on a two-year reign, spoke on this topic during a recent interview with Denise Salcedo. Kamille begins by talking about her desire for the brand to grow, then gives a shout out to the competitive women’s division for being one of the most consistent parts of the company.

I mean, with NWA, I just want us to grow. I want people to really give NWA a chance because I think a lot of people think, ‘Oh, just because it’s old school maybe I won’t like it.’ I’ve said it a million times and I’ll say it again, if you give anything a chance in the NWA, watch the women’s division, because I can promise you will have a good time watching those matches. The girls are feisty, hit hard, and tell a good story. It’s just a fun match to watch every single time it’s on the card.

Kamille later questions where the NWA will fall in the wrestling landscape before hyping up some tours that they will be doing later in the year. She credits NWA President Billy Corgan for steering the ship in the right direction.

Maybe I’m biased, but I do think that. Not just my matches, but all the women on the card. So I just want us to grow. I mean, I went to Mexico for the big festival Billy (Corgan) was doing there and that was amazing. That was so much fun because the culture there, they love wrestling. Then they had a couple of people who went over to Australia for a tour as well. I think we’re about to do in August, Billy’s touring, and he’s bringing wrestling as a part of that as well. So it’s like, NWA is now starting to spread out and get out there. I think we’re just really trying to find our place. You know, where’s NWA going to fall in the wrestling landscape?

