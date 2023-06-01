Kamille reacts to recent controversial comments made by NWA President, Billy Corgan.

The current reigning NWA Women’s Champion was asked about her boss’s comments about NWA world champion Tyrus, where Corgan said that if people don’t want to watch Tyrus they are “not fans of pro wrestling.” During an interview with WrestlingNews.Co Kamille explained how Corgan has always been a polarizing figure who knows how to gain traction with an audience.

I think Billy likes being polarizing. It’s something he’s done his entire life and it’s why he’s sold the amount of albums he sold and has the amount of fans that he has, so there’s a reason for that. As far as Tyrus is concerned and politics, I don’t think that politics and wrestling should be intertwined, but you know what? It’s life and people are human beings and feelings are a very strong thing. Feelings are a very real thing and if someone feels strongly one way and it affects this over here, so be it.

Regarding Corgan’s comments on Tyrus Kamille says she completely disagrees, but that the NWA Women’s division should be on people’s radar because of the amazing stories that they tell.

I don’t agree and I’ll say this completely, I completely disagree that if you aren’t a Tyrus fan, you aren’t a wrestling fan. I completely disagree with that statement. My personal polarizing statement would be if you don’t enjoy the NWA women’s division, then then you might not like wrestling because that is something that I can guarantee that you will have a good time watching, You will enjoy the women’s wrestling in the NWA. I think that we’re hard hitting, we’re feisty, and we tell good stories in there. I don’t want to say this. It’s gonna come off bad, but whatever, I’ll say it. Even if you don’t think someone is a good, quote unquote, like technical wrestler in our division, the matches are still fu**ing so fun to watch.

