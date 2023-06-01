Six more matches have been announced for the upcoming All Together Again event from NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH, and AJPW.

In a battle of junior all-stars, AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi will team with IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi and NOAH’s Amakusa to take on NJPW’s Master Wato, GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata and AJPW’s Rising Hayato.

A big 10-man match with United Empire taking on several AJPW stars was also announced. It will be Francesco Akira, TJP, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan and Jeff Cobb vs. Jun Saito, Rei Saito, Ryuki Honda, Hikaru Sato, and Dan Tamura.

NJPW’s Strong Style vs. top NOAH talents in another multi-man match was also announced. It will be Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado and Ren Narita going up against Naomichi Marufuji, Junta Miyawaki and Takashi Sugiura.

Two big tag team bouts were also announced. AJPW’s Hokuto Omori and Shuji Ishikawa will take on NOAH’s Go Shiozaki and Katsuhiko Nakajima, while NJPW’s Kosei Fujita and NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr. of TMDK will face NOAH’s Chris Ridgeway and Sean Legacy.

Finally, a first-time-ever singles bout was also announced with NJPW’s Shota Umino vs. AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshitatsu. This is billed as one of NJPW’s youth movement going up against an AJPW veteran.

NJPW, Pro Wrestling NOAH and AJPW will present All Together Again on Friday, June 9 from Sumo Hall in Tokyo, Japan. The event will air with English and Japanese commentary, live on NJPW World. A portion of the proceeds will go to charity. Below is the current card:

* NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Kazuchika Okada, NOAH World Tag Team Champion Kenoh and Yum Aoyagi vs. NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Hiroshi Tanahashi, Kaito Kiyomiya and Kento Miyahara

* Los Ingobernables de Japón (Tetsuya Naito, Shingo Takagi, BUSHI) vs. AJPW Triple Crown Champion Yuji Nagata, Suwama and Yuma Anzai

* CHAOS (NEVER Openweight Six-Man Tag Team Champion Tomohiro Ishii, Hirooki Goto, YOSHI-HASHI) vs. Masa Kitamiya, Yoshiki Inamura and Oaiki Inaba

* IWGP Junior Heavyweight Champion Hiromu Takahashi, AJPW World Junior Heavyweight Champion Atsuki Aoyagi and Amakusa vs. GHC Junior Heavyweight Champion Hayata, Master Wato and Rising Hayato

* United Empire (Francesco Akira, TJP, Aaron Henare, Great-O-Khan, Jeff Cobb) vs. Jun Saito, Rei Saito, Ryuki Honda, Hikaru Sato, and Dan Tamura

* Strong Style (Minoru Suzuki, El Desperado, Ren Narita) vs. Naomichi Marufuji, Junta Miyawaki and Takashi Sugiura

* Hokuto Omori and Shuji Ishikawa vs.s Go Shiozaki and Katsuhiko Nakajima

* TMDK (Kosei Fujita, NJPW World Television Champion Zack Sabre Jr.) vs. Chris Ridgeway and Sean Legacy

* Shota Umino vs. AJPW All Asia Tag Team Champion Yoshitatsu

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

