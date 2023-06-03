The Nigerian Giant has tied the knot.

Omos and his longtime girlfriend Cheyenne Quailey were married this week. The ceremony was attended by several from WWE – Odyssey Jones, Ricochet, Samantha Irvin, Mike Rome, Bianca Belair, Montez Ford and Reggie, among others, including former WWE and MLW talent EJ Nduka.

Omos and Cheyenne began dating in 2013 at the University of South Florida, where she went to school to become a doctor.

Below are a few shots from the wedding:

Omos gets married today! Congrats to the big guy pic.twitter.com/3hXjqJrd3Z — real reckless (@Realreckless7) June 3, 2023

