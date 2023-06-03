WWE has released the latest edition of its “Top 10” series on Youtube, this time featuring the best moments from last night’s episode of SmackDown on FOX. If you missed what the SmackDown viewership was you can click here. The full list and video can be found below.

10. “Brawl Forever”-The Brawling Brutes take out Theory and Pretty Deadly

9. “The Game Arrives”-Triple H arrives to present the new WWE Universal Championship

8. “Pretty Sneaky”-Theory and Pretty Deadly emerge victorious over the Brawling Brutes

7. “Diss This”-The OC defeat Hit Row

6. “Birthday Boy”-AJ Styles takes out Top Dolla

5. “Vamos Vega”-Zelina Vega advances to the MITB ladder match

4. “One Step Closer”-LA Knight advances to the MITB ladder match

3. “The Angri-est”-Bianca Belair attacks Asuka

2. “Golden God”-Roman Reigns is presented with the new WWE Universal Championship

1. “Battlelines Draw” Solo Sikoa attacks Jimmy Uso and sides with Roman Reigns