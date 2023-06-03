Chris Hero gives an update on his career.

The industry veteran, who has held gold for ROH and numerous indies around the globe, appeared on the Grapsody podcast to discuss his role as the booker for West Coast Pro. Hero begins by saying that he never planned on becoming a matchmaker and that it was something that just happened.

That wasn’t even supposed to happen. I just kind of felt it. Scott and I had been talking, you know, leading up to the show. We had some ideas, and man, the first half of the show was going, I was feeling good and I went and talked to Scott and I was like, ‘Hey, I’m about to run up after the intermission. Should I let the ring announcer know?’ He’s like, ‘No, don’t.

Hero would be asked whether he was finished competing as he has not wrestle in over three years. The former WWE NXT star assured listeners that he has not hung them up yet.

If I was retired there would have been some kind of a celebration, a ceremony, a festival. A week long, month long thing. No, I’m not retired. I’m currently inactive. I just can’t stay away from wrestling in any way. So as I bide my time and wait for the right thing to come back for and start having matches again, I have kept pretty active. I’ve done a bunch of seminars, I’ve done signings, of course. Then I kind of dabbled into the world of producing. It’s funny, we use this term producing, but it’s kind of like directing. Directing is probably a better [term], but I’m not going to start calling myself a director.

