NWA star Kamille recently appeared on lucha-libre legend Konnan’s Keepin It 100 podcast to discuss a number of different topics, including how she received a WWE tryout after moving to Florida, and how she began her training with WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says she knocked on the door of the WWE PC and was later offered a tryout:

So when I first moved to Florida, I was like, ‘Well I’m gonna have to get a job. Obviously I need money while I’m here.’ So, I printed out my resumes and I dressed up and I was driving around and I thought about it, I was like, ‘The Performance Center is here so why don’t I just drive by the Performance Center and give them –’ because I was like, ‘I can work there doing some creative stuff or something and become a wrestler.’ I didn’t know any better, I didn’t know how any of this worked so, I somehow, online, find the address to the Performance Center. I’m a female, I’m good at detective work. [Yeah, it was] 2016, and I show up there and it’s all blacked out on the outside and I’m a little bit nervous. I’m like, ‘Ah, I don’t know if I should do this or not.’ I was like, ‘F*ck it.’ So I went up and I buzzed the buzzer and they were like, ‘Hey, can we help you?’ And I was like, ‘Hi, I just moved here. I’m looking for a job and I’m also interested in becoming a wrestler,’ and they were like, ‘Uh, one second’ and then they ended up letting me in.

How D-Von Dudley was not happy with her for accepting bookings:

I didn’t get the head nod, the go-ahead [from D-Von Dudley] to go start working. Yeah, [I had to get permission]. It’s just like a respect thing. It’s like an unspoken type of rule almost.

(H/T and transcribed by Post Wrestling)