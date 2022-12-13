NWA World Women’s Champion Kamille recently appeared on Steve Fall’s Ten Count for WrestlingNews.co, where she discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, the top NWA star talked about Nick Aldis leaving the NWA at the end of this month. He took his issues with NWA owner Billy Corgan public after announcing the news.

“This is going to sound like I’m the coldest person ever, but I don’t really get attached to people, like even though I did work with Nick for two years underneath him, and he’s my husband’s best friend, so he’s a family friend of ours. On just a friendship level, we love Nick. But on a business level, that’s none of my business.”

“To me, all I’ve gotten from it is that he doesn’t really agree with the direction NWA is going in right now, and that’s okay. Like, that’s his thoughts, so he wants to try something new. I wish him the best of luck in trying new stuff and kind of the free agency world because it can be a scary place. He’s betting on himself and gonna see what happens. I find it to be a bit sad the way things ended, but sometimes in the heat of the moment, people feel a certain way and they just let it out and that’s what happens. Especially like we said, with social media, it’s right there. If you’re feeling a certain way, you can just put it out right then and things happen.”

“I think like, as far as the locker room goes, I’m not in the men’s locker room, but, I feel like everything will be just fine. You can’t base your whole company around one person. So I think if someone left and then the whole locker room just fell apart, like, ‘oh my gosh’, like, that’s not a thing that happens. Maybe the people on the outside watching, they feel that way because for them, Nick was the face, but just as far as the locker room goes, that’s not what happened. Like if someone leaves, you gotta keep working. Like, it’s your job. It’s another day at the office. You know, it’s just someone’s gone and now you just keep working.”