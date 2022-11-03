NWA women’s champion Kamille recently joined the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling podcast to discuss a wide range of pro-wrestling-related topics, including her thoughts on her NWA 74 matchup with Taya Valkyrie, and why she believes the bout got overlooked due to the controversy surrounding the company not going forward with EmpPowerrr 2. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

How she had nothing to do with Empowerrr 2 not happening, adding that she just shows up and does her job:

I didn’t really think anything about it just because I show up and do my job and do as the boss says. That was just for last year, when he said there wasn’t going to be an Empowerrr 2. I don’t think that he meant ever in the existence of [the company], I just think he meant for the last year he wasn’t ready to put it together or the logistics of it weren’t coming together, so. I’m not involved in that part of the business, so I don’t really pay attention to it. I just show up and do my job. But I do think Empowerrr, the first one, was such a great event and the fans loved it, us wrestlers we loved it. So I definitely think it’s gonna happen again, it’s just getting all of the logistics together.

Says all the Empowerrr 2 talk made fans overlook that she and Taya Valkyrie headlined night one of NWA 74:

Uh definitely, I definitely think it’s something [to be proud of]. Me and Taya [Valkyrie], we main evented the first night, so I think that’s something that got lost in the Empower 2 talk. People lost the fact that okay, there might not be an Empower 2 this year, but we have two women main eventing in the Chase Ballroom. That’s a big deal and I think that kind of got overlooked.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)