IMPACT stars Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows, better known as The Good Brothers, were recent guests on the Instinct Culture show with host Denise Salcedo to talk all things pro-wrestling, including how Anderson is driving to be the company’s top champion. Highlights are below.

On their decision to sign with IMPACT over other companies:

Anderson: “You know, we’re loyal guys, right? And Scott D’Amore has always been a good friend of mine and friend of ours. And the day that we were free, he messaged us within minutes of hearing the news. And it was like, ‘You know, when you guys want to talk, I want to talk business and I want to talk business now.’ And so it was from day one, and we talked basically every single day. He came so strong and made a lot of promises that he’s kept. And so it’s something that, we’re excited to wave the Impact flag. And we’re happy that we’re a part of them, and we want to be there for literally the rest of our careers.”

How Anderson hopes to hold the promotion’s top prize:

Anderson: “Yeah, I want to be the World Heavyweight Champion at some point. I mean, I think in the way this business is too, Gallows and I want Impact to be built around us. And that’s just — that’s what I want. That’s what we want, we wanna show people why they invested so much in the Good Brothers coming to Impact. And on the outside of it, we’ve got so much going on right now. We got a cartoon that we just dropped, and it’s about to be something huge … and we’re working on Talk’n Shop-A-Mania 2, which is going to be ridiculous.”

Full interview can be found below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)