WWE star and former two-time NXT Champion Karrion Kross recently joined Superstar Crossover with Z100’s Josh Martinez for an in-depth conversation about all things pro-wrestling, including his thoughts on some of the other members of the WWE roster.

During the interview, Kross specifically shouted out Ricochet as one of the more underrated talents the WWE has, where he states that the high-flier could have a good match with anyone even if there isn’t much of a story behind it. Highlights from the interview can be found below.

Says Ricochet is very underrated:

I hope people don’t take this the wrong way, but I think Ricochet is most underrated. The reason is because that is a guy you can put in the ring completely, like on a cold match with no story, and he will be able to get reactions out of any audience that he is working in front of.

How wrestling audiences are very diverse:

There are certain people that lean more towards storytelling, and there’s certain people that lean more towards highspots. It just depends on what audience you’re working in front of. Some audiences prefer more storytelling, and then other audiences are showing up for the highspots. They want to see hybrid Lucha Libre, which is wonderful. We have a very diverse audience, and each city is different.

Thinks Ricochet can have a great match with anyone:

But I’m telling you, man, if you put Ricochet in the ring with anybody, I mean, they’re gonna get their money’s worth. With all due respect to everybody on the roster, everyone gives 110%. I just think that he hits different.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)