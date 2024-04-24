Kayla Braxton will be trying her hand at comedy soon.

The WWE broadcast team member has been announced for the upcoming Netflix Is A Joke Fest scheduled for May 5, 2024 at The Kookaburra Lounge in Los Angeles, California.

Late AF Productions issued the following announcement to confirm the appearance on Tuesday:

HUGE ANNOUNCEMENT From WWE backstage to the comedy stage, Kayla Braxton joins us for a special set at Netflix Is A Joke Comedy Festival on MAY 5 at The Kookaburra Lounge at 9 PM!



Tickets are available now at NetflixIsAJokeFest.com.

As noted, WWE Intercontinental Champion Sami Zayn has also been announced for a special appearance on Saturday, May 11, 2024 in California as part of the Netflix Is A Joke comedy festival as well.