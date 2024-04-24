This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.
WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up prior to this week’s WWE NXT Spring Breakin’ Night 1 show on Tuesday night, April 23, 2024 from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida.
Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete results from the taping.
WWE NXT LEVEL UP SPOILERS (Taped On 4/23/2024)* Blake Howard and Byron Saxton were on commentary for the show.
* Jakara Jackson (with Lash Legend Oro Mensah and Noam Dar) beat Arianna Grace. Meta Four caused a distraction allowing Jakara to rake Arianna’s eyes and hit a vaulting fameasser on Arianna for the win.
* Eddy Thorpe defeated Kale Dixon via implant DDT.
* Kelani Jordan defeated Kendall Grey (with Carlee Bright) via split legged moonsault. Kelani lifted Kendall up after the match giving her a hug and raising Kendall’s hand.
* Malik Blade and Edris Enofe (with Brinley Reece) defeated Dante Chen and Dion Lennox when Malik pinned Dante after a blockbuster.
* After NXT went off the air, Trick went around ringside high fiving fans and some of the main roster wrestlers that were in attendance.