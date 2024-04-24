Tickets for this year’s Forbidden Door pay-per-view will be available this week.

On Wednesday, All Elite Wrestling issued a press release to officially announce tickets going on-sale this Thursday, April 25, 2024, for their annual Forbidden Door pay-per-view scheduled for Sunday, June 30, 2024 from the UBS Arena at Belmont Park in Long Island, New York.

AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door Tickets Go on Sale This Thursday — Landmark Cross-Promotional Pay-Per-View Airs Sunday, June 30 from UBS Arena at Belmont Park —



April 24, 2024 – AEW has announced that tickets for AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door go on sale to the general public this Thursday, April 25 at 10 AM ET via AEWTix.com and Ticketmaster.com. The third iteration of AEW and New Japan Pro Wrestling’s groundbreaking event takes place Sunday, June 30 live from UBS Arena at Belmont Park in New York and will broadcast live around the world on pay-per-view.



“2024 has already delivered some of the most incredible pay-per-view events in the history of AEW, setting the stage for what will be the biggest Forbidden Door yet on June 30 at UBS Arena,” said Khan. “Nowhere else on the planet will fans have the opportunity to witness wrestlers of this caliber from a wide array of backgrounds and promotions perform on a stage this grand, and we welcome fans from across the world to join us for this once-in-a-lifetime event.”



“This is my first Forbidden Door as NJPW President, so speaking as a wrestler and as an executive, I can’t wait to see the sparks fly between NJPW and AEW once again,” said NJPW President Hiroshi Tanahashi. Fans interested in exclusive pre-sale opportunities can register to become an AEW Insider by visiting allelitewrestling.com/aew-insider.



