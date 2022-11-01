Despite having a base in Japan, New Japan Pro Wrestling frequently travels abroad. Madison Square Garden is a venue NJPW has visited in the past as the company’s most recent visit to MSG took place on April 6, 2019, as part of a G1 Supercard show alongside Ring of Honor. Six titles were exchanged at the G1 Supercard in New York, with Kazuchika Okada winning over Jay White in the main match to reclaim the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Okada confirmed NJPW running MSG was affected by COVID-19.