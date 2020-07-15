Keith Lee Gets His NXT Title Side Plates, Jeff Hardy Asks Fans To Stop Sending Mail To His House

WWE has released a new video on their Youtube channel showing Keith Lee getting his custom side-plates for the NXT championship. Lee defeated Adam Cole on last week’s Great American Bash special on USA.

SmackDown superstar Jeff Hardy took to Twitter to ask fans to stop sending mail to his personal address. The former world champion writes, “DearFans,please stop sending fan mail to my home address.It’ll be amazing if I get through what’s here now by 2021.The amount is very overwhelming.ThankYall!”