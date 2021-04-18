WWE superstar Keith Lee took to Twitter earlier today in response to a fan who said they missed the former NXT champion, who has been noticeably absent from programming for over a month. Reports were that Lee was set to capture the United States championship at Elimination Chamber prior to his disappearance, a match that was eventually won by Riddle.

Lee writes, “I miss you guys, as well as all the others that expressed this sentiment… whether in dm’s, tweets, or comments. I miss you all. But do not fret. I will fight like no other to return…and when I do, we got a LOT of ground to cover.”

Check it out below.