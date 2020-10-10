During an interview with Sportskeeda, Ken Anderson spoke on why he’d be hesitant about returning to wrestling for a run with AEW. Here’s what he had to say:

Umm, Yeah, maybe (laughs). You know, right now, my head’s not really there. I am enjoying what I’m doing right now—learning a new trade. I’d like to start my own, you know, contracting business at some point. So, I’m kind of learning the ropes there.

It definitely could be fun at some point. I also don’t know what their schedule is right now. I haven’t really looked into it, but you know, I don’t think I can do a WWE full schedule. I want to be around for my kids. I want to see them as much as possible.