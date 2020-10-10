WWE superstar Randy Orton issued a lengthy statement on his Instagram last night remembering his friend and pro-wrestling legend Eddie Guerrero on what would have been his 53rd birthday. The Viper reveals how welcome Guerrero made him feel during his time coming up as a rookie, and how his acceptance guided him towards being a better person and superstar.

I knew eddie for a couple years. I was so young and knew that I shouldnt approach him but had the unimaginable job of wrestling in the main event on TV, so I had to. There has always been attitudes egos or whatever backstage, that will never change. But when I met eddie I forgot everything that I was supposed to know about the wrestling business. Here was this top talent, that cared enough to give me the time of day. When I thought that a simple word would bother him, or he would tell me to F off, I quickly realized that I was dead wrong and that he gaf. He saw a young newcomer to the biz who was excited to work with him and he took the time to make me feel comfortable. I take that with me these days, the understanding that the new guys aren’t anything more then exactly how I USED to be. He made me feel welcome. He made me feel important. I will forever miss him, and can say without a doubt that he was one of the greatest to ever lace up a pair of boots. RIP.

AEW superstar Chris Jericho would later joke on Orton’s post by writing, “Hope they won’t be as difficult as you were back then dude!” Check out the exchange below.