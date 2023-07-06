Kenny Omega has teased The Elite’s final teammate for their Blood & Guts war against the Blackpool Combat Club.

The Cleaner cut a promo after the AEW Rampage tapings last night in Edmonton, which saw him remind the live crowd about an excursion he took to Japan not too long ago. Omega says the purpose of that trip was to recruit an old friend, someone who is “very near and dear” to his heart. He adds that this mystery person cares about the future of professional wrestling and helping change it for the better.

Now you guys listen to this. There was a week when my whereabouts were unknown. I didn’t stay home. I didn’t go to Canada. I went to recruit an old friend, somebody who’s very near and dear to my heart. I’ve got no doubt in my mind that as much as he cares about me, he cares about the men in this ring, he cares about this promotion, he cares about changing the face of professional wrestling. At Blood and Guts in two weeks, there is no way we lose.

While not confirmed, one must assume Omega is talking about his longtime tag team partner and friend, Kota Ibushi. While not confirmed, Omega has spoken about Ibushi potentially joining AEW ever since they launched back in 2019.

The Elite takes on the Blackpool Combat Club in Blood & Guts at the July 19th edition of AEW Dynamite from the TD Garden in Boston. So far on the Elite side it’s the Young Bucks, Adam Page, and Kenny Omega. The Blackpool Combat Club side will feature Jon Moxley, Konosuke Takeshita, Wheeler Yuta, and ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli. Bryan Danielson was expected to compete in the matchup as well for the BCC, but he’s still recovering from the broken arm he suffered at Forbidden Door 2.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)