Chris Jericho is one of the most accomplished professional wrestlers working in the industry today, but the Demo God did have a past prior to becoming a superstar.

Jericho shared a photo of an article he wrote for the Winnipeg Free press about the AWA back in 1989 when he was just 18 years old. He recalls working as a freelancer for the publication after his first story got published before finally deciding that he wanted to be the one that reporters were writing about.

This is so cool! Not sure who found this or where, but this is the first newspaper article I ever wrote for the @winnipegfreepress when I was an 18 year old student at @rrcpolytech in #Winnipeg! I called the sports editor and asked him if “anybody was covering the #AWA show at the Arena that night” and when he said no, I offered my services. I figured I would get a press pass (aka a free ticket) like #JimmyOlson, but alas I did not. So I bought my own and attended the show. I wrote the article on my typewriter (pre @apple products kids) and submitted it and was so stoked when I saw the article printed the next day with MY NAME in the byline!! I think I got paid like 40 bucks for the article, which after subtracting the price of the ticket still left me with about 20 bucks profit!!!! I continued freelancing for the Press and the @winnipeg_sun for another year or so, but it didn’t take long before I realized I would rather be the one being written about, than the one doing the writing! The rest is #Christory!

