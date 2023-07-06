Jon Moxley is coming off two matches at the NJPW Strong Independence Day events at Korakuen Hall earlier this week.

The top AEW star worked a tag team match with Homicide against El Desperado and Jun Kasai before working a Death Match against Desperado on night two.

While speaking to Tokyo Sports, Moxley was asked about the idea of challenging for the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship, currently held by SANADA.

If he won the title, Moxley would be the first wrestler to hold the WWE, AEW, and IWGP World Heavyweight Championship.