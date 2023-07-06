Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked about Austin Aries, TNA Wrestling making him the World Heavyweight Champion, and Option C. Here are the highlights:

Making him World Champion:

“No, it was his time. You know, we made a new wrestler. Austin was coming up through the ranks at this particular time. He was fresh. I liked the way they pushed him. They didn’t take their time with him. They really elevated him quickly and he deserved that.”

Dealing with Aries:

“He is a great wrestler. He’s a little arrogant. He’s a little bit of a prick. I’m not gonna lie to you. I kind of like it to be honest with you. Austin can be annoying, but, that’s part of him, that’s part of his character. That’s who he is. I’m glad it was Austin. He was really good. He deserved it.”

Option C idea:

“Yeah. That made him. Give him a shot at the world title. I liked Option C. I think it did help the X Division. There are guys there that did deserve to be in the main event in the heavyweight division and they never got there. So, you know, you look at AJ [Styles] and Christopher Daniels and, and, Samoa Joe, the history is so long with the X Division and they parlayed over to the heavyweight division. After those guys, not many X Division guys came out and went to the heavyweight division. So I think that really helped the X Division by having Option C. Yeah.”

