Zachary Wentz returned to Impact Wrestling on the June 29th episode of their flagship show, marking his first appearance on TV since departing from WWE.

He left Impact in 2020 before joining WWE alongside current NXT North American Champion Wes Lee. While speaking to Darren Paltrowitz, Wentz talked about his Impact return.

“Honestly, not that long of a time (did I have to keep my return to IMPACT a secret). Everything was kind of very rushed. Maybe a month? Yeah, a month, yeah.”

Wentz noted he wanted to be in a tag team in returning to Impact and didn’t want the Rascalz name to go away just because not all of the members are in the promotion.

“Absolutely (I wanted to be back in a tag team). The Rascalz is my baby. It’s myself, Trey (Miguel), Myron (Reed), Dez or Wes (Lee), whatever you wanna call him. That’s our baby and that’s where we feel the most comfortable, you know? And it would be a shame to just let The Rascalz name float off into the breeze, you know?”

