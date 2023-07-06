Malakai Black made an appearance on The Undisputed Podcast to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the podcast, Black looked back on his time in WWE NXT and how some viewed him as the chosen one in the brand.

“I remember when I was the quote-unquote, like, chosen one in NXT and I did not have a lot of friends because everybody wanted to be the chosen one, you know what I mean? I had a lot of people that did not like me because of that and I was just going like, ‘I’m sorry guys.’ I didn’t do anything on purpose. But it was just the way that the industry was at the time and what the quote-unquote machine picked at that time.”