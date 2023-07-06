John Cena will be part of the upcoming “Barbie” movie.

Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling star in the film as Barbie and Ken, while Will Ferrell, Simu Liu, America Ferrera, Ariana Greenblatt, Ncuti Gatwa, Emma Mackey, Alexandra Shipp, Michael Cera, Issa Rae, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Rhea Perlman and Kate McKinnon are also in the cast.

The film will be released on July 21, 2023. Cena will be portraying a mermaid.

Deadline.com reports that the movie is being banned from any commercial screenings in Vietnam. This is due to a scene depicted in the movie that has geographical implications that Vietnam is contesting.

The article also noted The Philippines is “deliberating” a permit to let the movie be screened in the country.