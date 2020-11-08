At tonight’s AEW Full Gear pay per view, Kenny Omega defeated Adam “Hangman” Page to win the 8-man title tournament and become new number one contender for the AEW world title. Omega secured the victory with his signature One-Winged Angel after a wild back and forth.

IMPACT commentator and Executive Don Callis also joined the AEW commentary team to call the Omega match. Callis has called most of Omega’s big matches, especially in New Japan Pro Wrestling.

.@TheDonCallis will be calling the action in the opening contest as it's @KennyOmegamanX vs. @theAdamPage in the AEW World Title Eliminator Tournament finals! #AEWFullGear pic.twitter.com/H9plxa6V8h — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) November 8, 2020

Check out our Full Gear coverage here.