New AEW world champion Kenny Omega fired back at a fan on Twitter earlier today who criticized the Cleaner’s title victory over Jon Moxley on last night’s “Winter Is Coming” edition of Dynamite on TNT. While many have been anticipating a run at the top for Omega since AEW started, others pointed out that his EVP status gives him additional booking power.

Omega writes, “You’ve got it all wrong. I’m just a lowly Executive Best Wrestler of all time. That’s kinda why I win everything everywhere. That’s how life works.” When the fan pushes back Omega adds, “The only power I have is to make you cry.”

See the exchange below.

You’ve got it all wrong. I’m just a lowly Executive Best Wrestler of all time. That’s kinda why I win everything everywhere. That’s how life works. — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) December 3, 2020