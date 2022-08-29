Kenny Omega weighed in on the Twitter back-and-forth between Kevin Nash and Will Ospreay.

Nash made a crack about Ospreay’s marketability by asking how his merch sales are before Ospreay shot back with a knock on Nash’s torn quads history.

Did you tear your quads writing this tweet ? https://t.co/Zyo1uVrroW — ᵂⁱˡˡ ᴼˢᵖʳᵉᵃʸ • ウィル・オスプレイ (@WillOspreay) August 28, 2022

Justifiably putrid, good sir https://t.co/H9qs18QWgz — Kenny Omega (@KennyOmegamanX) August 28, 2022

This was ahead of the Elite vs. Aussie Open & Ospreay AEW Trios Title Tournament match on Wednesday’s Dynamite. The winners of this bout will determine who goes to All Out to face either The Dark Order or Best Friends to become the inaugural champions.