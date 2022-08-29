Women’s Champion Kamille put the title on the line against Max The Impaler (w/Father James Mitchell) at NWA 74 pay-per-view event on Sunday night from Chase Park Plaza Royal Sonesta in St. Louis, MO that aired on FITE TV.

Max The Impaler earned the title match the night before by winning the Burke Invitational Gauntlet match.

The match ended when Kamille sent Max crashing into the turnbuckles and rolled up the challenger for the win.