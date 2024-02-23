An update on Kenny Omega.

The AEW superstar has been out of action since December after being diagnosed with diverticulitis, with no clear return date in sight. The illness to Omega forced him to be pulled from his planned feud against the Don Callis Family, where he had been teaming alongside Chris Jericho. However, there is some good news for The Cleaner on the horizon.

Alex Jebailey, the founder and CEO of CEO Gaming, revealed on social media that he has set up a streaming station for Omega, who will begin to stream Street Fighter online soon. It has always been known that Omega was a big gamer, but it now appears he will share that love with his fanbase. Jebailey writes:

Just finished setting up @KennyOmegamanX’s personal stream station! Gonna help him out with the first stream in the near future and share the channel’s name when it’s ready to rock!