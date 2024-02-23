A new matchup has been announced for this evening’s TNA No Surrender premium live event.

Eric Young will be battling Frankie Kazarian in singles-action, with the winner receiving an opportunity at the TNA World Championship at the March 8th Sacrifice event.

BREAKING: Based on @TheEricYoung's challenge tonight, @milanmiracle has made a match between him and @FrankieKazarian official for #NoSurrender TOMORROW LIVE on TNA+ – plus the winner will challenge for the TNA World Championship at #Sacrifice on March 8 in Windsor! pic.twitter.com/px43s6oQ5N — TNA Wrestling (@ThisIsTNA) February 23, 2024

UPDATED LINEUP FOR TONIGHT’S NO SURRENDER:

-No Surrender rules: TNA World Champion Moose vs. Alex Shelley

-TNA Knockouts Champion Jordynne Grace vs. Gisele Shaw

-TNA X-Division Champion Chris Sabin vs. Mustafa Ali

-TNA Knockouts Tag Team Champions Decay (Havok & Rosemary) vs. MK Ultra (Masha Slamovich & Killer Kelly)

-Josh Alexander vs. Simon Gotch

-PCO vs. Kon

-Frankie Kazarian vs. Eric Young, winner gets TNA World Title shot at Sacrifice

-Best-of-three series finals for the TNA Tag Team titles: ABC (Ace Austin & Chris Bey) defend against The Grizzled Young Veterans (Zack Gibson & James Drake)

-Countdown to No Surrender: KUSHIDA & Kevin Knight vs. Eddie Edwards & Brian Myers