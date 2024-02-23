Nia Jax makes a big prediction.

The WWE star will challenge Rhea Ripley at tomorrow’s Elimination Chamber premium live event in Australia, with Mami’s women’s world championship on the line. To hype the bout, Jax spoke with Love Wrestling and vowed to not only win the title, but go on to WrestleMania 40 and successfully defend it against Becky Lynch.

Well, here’s the thing. Everybody’s scared of me. Everybody’s coming for me because I have been dominating and nobody can take me out by themselves. That’s why Rhea’s going to have such a hard time. I feel like they’re all trying to gang up and put out there it’s going to be Becky. When in reality, I’m going to go win this and beat the crap out of Rhea and then Becky’s going to have to face me.

Lynch will be competing in the women’s Elimination Chamber matchup with a chance to go on to WrestleMania 40. Check out Jax’s full interview below.

