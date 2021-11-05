Earlier today it was revealed that WWE released another set of stars from their roster, which included Frankie Monet, Jessi Kamea, Katrina Cortez, Jeet Rama, Oney Lorcan, Trey Baxter, Zayda Ramier, Scarlett, B-Fab, Gran Metalik, Lince Dorado, Harry Smith, Eva Maria, former Raw women’s champion Nia Jax, former NXT women’s champion Ember Moon, former NXT champion Karrion Kross, and former NXT champion Keith Lee. WWE’s reasoning for the cuts was due to “budget costs.”

AEW world champion Kenny Omega has now weighed in on the releases by teasing future matchups with the above names. The Cleaner writes, “Old rivals, old friends, some I’ve never encountered… I don’t mind padding my record if they don’t mind being a statistic. See if I care.”

Omega is set to defend the world title against Adam “Hangman” Page at next Saturday’s Full Gear pay per view.