The hashtag #FireKevinDunn trended in October 2016 after WWE’s Executive Vice President of television production, Kevin Dunn, didn’t like then-WWE Smackdown Women’s Champion Becky Lynch’s accent.

Fans were calling for him to be fired at the time because they were concerned her push would be derailed due to Dunn’s influence with Vince McMahon. At the time, Lynch came up with a reply to Dunn on her Twitter account by writing:

For those who didn't understand my accent what I said was, Smackdown. Alexa. Glasgow. Face. Slapped. Off. Her. — The Man (@BeckyLynchWWE) October 28, 2016

Leslie Lee of Struggle Session reports she spoke with a source who worked with Dunn in WWE and was told: “besides her accent Dunn also took issue with Lynch’s looks, finding them not up to Dunn’s exacting standards.”

It was noted there was a production meeting in the fall of 2016 where Dunn argued that Lynch was simply not attractive enough to hold the title.

“I’ll never forget this weasel telling us that Becky Lynch isn’t good-looking enough,” the source shared.

This isn’t the first time that Dunn has spoken disparagingly about the looks of female talent, as former WWE head writer Alex Greenfield previously recalled a discussion about Kelly Kelly between Michael Hayes, McMahon, and Dunn.

Dunn was negative about the prospects of former WWE star Billy Kay.