NBA superstar Kevin Durant recently spoke with Sports Illustrated about his playoff run this year with the Brooklyn Nets and his work to help promote women’s basketball as he leads Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics.

During the interview Durant would be asked about the Nets comparison to the famous WCW faction, the NWO, and how he does not consider himself a supervillain within the league. His words were enough to catch the attention of former WCW President and creator of the NWO, Eric Bischoff. Check out the highlights below.

Durant says he loved the group as a kid:

“I definitely appreciate the group and what they brought to the entertainment space. I was a huge fan as a kid.”

Why he doesn’t think the Nets are the NWO of the NBA:

“I don’t. It kind of looks that way, right? Our team wears all black and we kind of got three guys on the team that a lot of fans in the NBA don’t really like as much. It can seem that way, but I don’t think we take on that mentality. I think we come in and operate at a pretty smooth, easy, reserved level. We’re just very high-skilled guys, but I guess [from] the outside perception, it can seem that way. But for us, we just really enjoy to play every day.”

Eric Bischoff says Durant would be welcomed with open arms to the NWO:

“Kevin Durant would be welcomed with open arms, by not only myself, the architect of the NWO, but also Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall and Kevin Nash. We would love to have Kevin Durant be a lifetime member of the NWO.”